Friday's top brokerage calls: IndusInd Bank, USL, Ashok Leyland and more



1 / 3 Jefferies on IndusInd Bank: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,270. The company's annual report underlines progress on an improving funding-mix share of the lender's retail deposits and its asset liability management, according to Jefferies.









2 / 3 Citi on Ashok Leyland: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 160. There appears to be some recovery in demand and Ashok Leyland could regain its lost market share, according to Citi. The heavy trucks business could see a cyclical uptick sooner for the commercial vehicle maker, however, a revival in the bus segment could be gradual, it said.





