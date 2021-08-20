Friday's top brokerage calls: IndusInd Bank, USL, Ashok Leyland and more

Citi remains bullish on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 160. While Goldman Sachs has retained a 'buy' call on United Spirits, Jefferies recommends a 'buy' on IndusInd Bank. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day:
Jefferies on IndusInd Bank: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,270. The company's annual report underlines progress on an improving funding-mix share of the lender's retail deposits and its asset liability management, according to Jefferies.
Citi on Ashok Leyland: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 160. There appears to be some recovery in demand and Ashok Leyland could regain its lost market share, according to Citi. The heavy trucks business could see a cyclical uptick sooner for the commercial vehicle maker, however, a revival in the bus segment could be gradual, it said.
Goldman Sachs on United Spirits: The brokerage has retained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 715. Reports suggest the possibility of an interim trade deal between India and the UK, according to Goldman Sachs. The lowering of import duty on scotch may have an impact on the company's 'bottled in origin' brands, the brokerage added.