  • Friday's top brokerage calls: IndusInd Bank, USL, Ashok Leyland and more

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Citi remains bullish on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 160. While Goldman Sachs has retained a 'buy' call on United Spirits, Jefferies recommends a 'buy' on IndusInd Bank. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: