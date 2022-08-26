Friday's top brokerage calls: Delhivery, Eicher Motors, Tata Elxsi and more

SUMMARY Jefferies initiates a 'buy' rating on Delhivery, while Macquarie expects private sector banks in India to post strong 20 percent earnings growth, and maintains a positive stance on the sector

1 / 5

Jefferies on Delhivery | The brokerage firm has initiates buy rating on Delhivery, and says the company is a play on India's fast-growing e-comm space & formalisation of logistics.

2 / 5

Macquarie on Banks |'Private sector banks to report strong 20 percent EPS CAGR for the next three years,' says Macquarie on Banks.

3 / 5

JPMorgan On Tata Elxsi | The brokerage firm maintained an underweight rating on the shares of Tata Elxsi at a target price of Rs 3,900 per share. The strategy around client mining & sales revamp has worked wonders but valuations remain expensive, growth story over the last two yrs has been impressive and remains underweight as we see margin risks from potential offshore reversal, said JPMorgan

4 / 5

UBS on Eicher Motors | UBS has downgraded the stock to a 'neutral' with the target price raised to Rs 3,650 per share. The firm said that the downgrade comes post rally in stock and expectations that the Hunter 350 launch should address domestic demand concerns and sustainable recovery.

5 / 5

Credit Suisse On L&T| Credit Suisse has maintained an overweight call on L&T with the target price at Rs 2,250 per share. According to the brokerage firm, L&T is a late-cycle beneficiary of the investment cycle and can potentially leverage the cyclical momentum with a lag of a year or so.