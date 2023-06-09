Fortis, IEX, Avenue Supermarts and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on Fortis with a target of Rs 325 per share, while Macquarie has downgraded its rating from 'neutral' to 'outperform' for HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life and SBI Life.

Fortis | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on Fortis with a target of Rs 325 per share. It says that Fortis will be the primary vehicle for India growth and the company is exploring potential acquisitions, divestment, capital raise.

IEX | Antique has downgraded its rating on IEX to 'sell' with a target of Rs 105 per share. It says that spot market prices will be higher than bilateral prices unlike before.

Avenue Supermarts | MOFSL has maintained a 'buy' rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target of Rs 4,200 per share. It says that it is well-placed for earnings revival.

Life insurance companies | Macquarie has downgraded its rating from 'neutral' to 'outperform' for HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life and SBI Life.It says that unless growth picks up meaningfully, sector performance will lag.