Wake Up Call: Record high in sight yet again for Nifty 50 amidst positive global cues, F&O expiry

Wake Up Call: Record high in sight yet again for Nifty 50 amidst positive global cues, F&O expiry

Wake Up Call: Record high in sight yet again for Nifty 50 amidst positive global cues, F&O expiry
By Reema Tendulkar  Jun 28, 2023 7:15:10 AM IST (Published)

The Nifty 50 index is now just 70 points away from its record high and would make another attempt at it during the June series F&O expiry session today.

Benchmark indices surged in the final hour of trading courtesy of the HDFC twins, who contributed to a third of the gains. The Nifty 50 index is now just 70 points away from its record high and would make another attempt at it during the June series F&O expiry session today. Global cues are positive and crude prices have also declined by nearly 2 percent overnight.

Speaking of positive global cues, the US markets ended higher on Tuesday with the Dow Jones snapping a seven-day losing streak. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also gained over a percent each. Positive surprises in macro data of consumer confidence, new home sales spurred sentiment. But the upbeat data indicates that the Federal Reserve will have to continue raising interest rates. The US central bank, which has already raised rates by 500 basis points since March 2022, signalled that two additional rate hikes were warranted this year. Watch out for any commentary from the ECB forum.

