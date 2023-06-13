CNBC TV18
Wake Up Call: Positive global cues, easing inflation will lend support to the Nifty 50

Jun 13, 2023

SUMMARY

The Nifty 50 index managed a close above the 18,600 mark, even as it traded in an extremely narrow band. 18,600 - 18,650 continues to remain the range with all the action shifting to the midcap index.

Benchmark indices on Wall Street had yet another positive session on Monday in anticipation that the US Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates in its latest policy meeting starting tonight. The Dow Jones gained nearly 200 points while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at a 13-month high.

Back home, the Nifty 50 index managed a close above the 18,600 mark, even as it traded in an extremely narrow band. 18,600 - 18,650 continues to remain the range with all the action shifting to the midcap index. The Nifty Midcap index ended with gains of 0.5 percent on Monday, following a two-day drop. FIIs were sellers in the cash market on Monday while Domestic Investors were buyers. One must remember that the numbers will be influenced by the Go Fashion block deals.

X