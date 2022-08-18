By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Jefferies maintain a 'buy' on the shares of Finolex Cables with a revised target price of Rs 600 while Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech are CLSA's preferred stock picks in the IT sector. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

Jefferies on Finolex Cables

| Jefferies maintain a 'buy' on the shares of Finolex Cables with a revised target price of Rs 600. According to the brokerage, a key monitorable is the family tussle within the Finolex Group.

Jefferies on ICICI Bank | Jefferies maintain a 'buy' on the shares of ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,100. The brokerage expect ICICI Bank to deliver 17 percent CAGR in profit over FY22-25 and return on equity of 16 percent.

Jefferies on Telecom Sector | Jefferies maintain a 'buy' on the shares of Bharti Airtel. The brokerage house remains constructive on the sector.

CLSA on IT | Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech are the preferred stock picks. Expect the downgrade cycle to pause in the near term, says the brokerage house.