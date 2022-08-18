

1 / 4 Jefferies on Finolex Cables | Jefferies maintain a 'buy' on the shares of Finolex Cables with a revised target price of Rs 600. According to the brokerage, a key monitorable is the family tussle within the Finolex Group.



2 / 4 Jefferies on ICICI Bank | Jefferies maintain a 'buy' on the shares of ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,100. The brokerage expect ICICI Bank to deliver 17 percent CAGR in profit over FY22-25 and return on equity of 16 percent.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Telecom Sector | Jefferies maintain a 'buy' on the shares of Bharti Airtel. The brokerage house remains constructive on the sector.