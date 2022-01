1 / 10 Wall Street: An early market rally gave way to a slide for stocks on Wall Street Thursday as markets still processed Fed’s announcements. S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent, Dow Jones declined marginally, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell over 1.4 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asia was trading mixed Friday after a volatile session on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan was flat. Shares in Japan advanced over 1.8 percent. Chinese blue chips were down 0.4 percent. Hong Kong’s HSI was down over 0.6 percent. South Korea’s Kospi was up 1.2 percent. Elsewhere in Australia, stocks jumped over 0.5 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: Indian shares closed 1 percent lower Thursday, off the day’s lows when it crashed as much as 2.5 percent. Sensex declined over 580 points to 57,276 and the Nifty50 index settled at 17,110, down over 165 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices fell Thursday after Brent crude hit a seven-year high above $90 a barrel, as the market balanced concerns about tight worldwide supply with expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon tighten monetary policy. On Friday, prices rose 0.4 percent again with the Brent crude at $89.67 and the US oil at $87.00.



5 / 10 Rupee: The INR slipped 31 paise to close at 75.09, a one month-low, due to hawkish Federal Reserve and strong overseas currency. Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 96.79 Thursday.



6 / 10 Gold: MCX Gold futures Thursday slumped by Rs 930 to Rs 48,851 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March also rose by over Rs 2,150 to Rs 64,071 per kilogram. On Friday, both precious metals were rising in the international spot market, with gold at $1,796 and silver at $22.76 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Prices of the cryptocurrency surged over 2.5 percent in the last 24 hours to $36,779, having crashed over 7 percent in the last week. But altcoins were falling as investors digested Fed’s announcements. Ether prices were flat at $2,680.



8 / 10 Air India: The Centre on Thursday handed over the management control of the national carrier Air India to a subsidiary of Tata Sons. With this Air India's strategic disinvestment was complete. Continue reading



9 / 10 Budget 2022: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to announce measures with an aim to reduce poverty, increase employment opportunities, allocate more funds towards housing for all, and restoring the livelihoods of those who were hit the most during the pandemic. Continue reading