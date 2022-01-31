0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

10 things to know before opening bell on January 31

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
10 things to know before opening bell on January 31

Ahead of the pre-budget Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament before the Union Budget, the SGX Nifty50 futures were trading in the green at 17,241.20 hinting at a positive start for Indian benchmark indices on Monday. While Wall Street surged, Asian share markets made a cautious start to a week. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Parliament on Monday, the first day of the Budget session. Here are 10 things to know before opening bell on January 31: