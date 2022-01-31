Ahead of the pre-budget Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament before the Union Budget, the SGX Nifty50 futures were trading in the green at 17,241.20 hinting at a positive start for Indian benchmark indices on Monday. While Wall Street surged, Asian share markets made a cautious start to a week. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Parliament on Monday, the first day of the Budget session. Here are 10 things to know before opening bell on January 31: