10 things to know before opening bell on January 31



1 / 10 Wall Street | The S&P 500 added 2.4% on Friday notching its best day so far in 2022 after another zigzag session, ending a tumultuous week marked by mixed corporate earnings, geopolitical turmoil and an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian share markets made a cautious start to a week that is likely to see a rise in UK interest rates and mixed reports on US jobs and manufacturing while surging oil prices added to worries over inflation. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.3 percent as data on industrial output and retail sales undershot forecasts. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both eased 0.3 percent, undoing some of Friday's bounce.



3 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices were near seven-year peaks having climbed for six weeks straight as geopolitical tensions exacerbated concerns over tight energy supply. Brent rose 94 cents to $90.97 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 89 cents to $87.71 per barrel.



4 / 10 Rupee | The rupee snapped its three-day losing streak to close 2 paise higher at 75.07 against the US dollar on Friday amid expectation of better dollar inflows from upcoming IPOs. However, the rebound in the rupee was restricted amid weakness in domestic equities, analysts said.



5 / 10 Gold | Both gold and silver traded on the higher side of the MCX on Friday. Witnessing a marginal hike of Rs 56 or 0.12 per cent, gold futures maturing on February 4, 2022, were retailing at Rs 48,000 per 10 grams on the MCX.



6 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose 1.55 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.73 trillion while the trading volume over the same period skyrocketed by 1,06,435.67 percent to $79.22 trillion.



7 / 10 D-Street | The Indian equity benchmark indices closed Friday’s session flat after surging over 1 percent in the opening trade. The indices gave up gains in a sharp sell-off in the last hour of the session and closed near the day's lows.



8 / 10 Economic Survey | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Parliament on Monday, the first day of the Budget session. The Economic Survey for 2021-22 is expected to have only one volume due to the absence of a full-time chief economic advisor (CEA).



9 / 10 FII/DII Data | Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 5045.3 crore on Friday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 3,358.7 crore.