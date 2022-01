1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors’ anxiety over Fed’s hawkish tilt seemed to calm down. After 5 sessions of losses, S&P 500 rose 1 percent. The Dow Jones surged 0.5 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rallied 1.5 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading higher Wednesday as comments from Fed Chief appeared to reassure investors. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex Japan jumped 1 percent. Shares in Japan rallied 1.5 percent. Chinese blue chips surged 0.3 percent. Hong Kong’s HSI jumped over 1.5 percent. South Korea’s Kospi rallied over 1.25 percent. Elsewhere in Australia, stocks jumped over 0.5 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares finished the session higher Tuesday as Sensex rose over 220 points to 60,616 and the Nifty50 index settled at 18,055, up 50 points. Gains in banks and IT stocks pushed the benchmarks higher.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices jumped nearly 4 percent Tuesday supported by tight supply and expectations that rising coronavirus cases will not derail economic recovery. On Wednesday, both benchmarks were trading higher, with the Brent crude at $83.93 and the US oil at $81.58.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee gained 10 paise to close at 73.94 Tuesday, clocking gains for third straight session amid a weak dollar and strong domestic equities. Meanwhile, the dollar index slipped 0.11 percent to 95.88.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Tuesday rose by Rs 235 to Rs 47,455 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March surged by over Rs 460 to Rs 60,667 per kilogram. On Wednesday, both precious metals were mixed in the international spot market, with gold at $1,819 and silver at $22.77 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin climbed over 1 percent Wednesday morning to $42,000, leading a broad-based recovery in the market, having declined over 8 percent over the past seven days. Meanwhile, Ether prices were up nearly 4 percent to $3,230.



8 / 10 India's GDP: The World Bank has projected India's GDP growth at 8.3 percent for FY22 and at 8.7 percent for FY23 in its latest Global Economic Prospects report.



9 / 10 Exports: The country's exports grew 33.16 percent to $7.63 billion during January 1-7 period on account of healthy performance by various sectors, including engineering, petroleum and gems and jewellery, preliminary data showed.