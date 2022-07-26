Experts expect US Fed to hike rates by at least 75 bps, increasing the odds of a recession

    Home

    The global markets are closely watching the outcome of this week's meeting of the US Federal Reserve, which is attempting to tamp down inflation without risking a recession. The US markets marched toward gains before the bell on June 25 and bond yields eased amid bets that an expected US recession would slow the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening campaign. Oil prices dropped extending a recent losing streak on concerns that an expected rise in US interest rates would weaken fuel demand. With markets looking for policy clues from the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting which begins on Tuesday, here's a look at what experts are expecting from the Fed meeting.

