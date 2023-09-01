Emami, USL and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

1 / 5

USL | Macquarie has maintained an 'underperform' rating on USL with a target of Rs 735 per share. It says the company's execution risk is associated with brand renovations

Food delivery | CLSA says the growth concerns should ease int he food delivery segment. It adds the ONDC volumes fell after withdrawal of discounts, CWC will boost demand.

Real estate | Jefferies says the residential property market continued to witnessed double-digit volume and pricing gains in the second quarter. It adds Godrej Properties, Macrotech and DLF are the top pics.

EMS companies | Jefferies has a 'buy' rating on Amber Enterprises with a target of Rs 3,750 and a ';hold' rating on Dixon Tech with a target of Rs 5,050 per share. It says the Indian electronic manufacturing companies (EMCs) industry is estimated to reach $59 billion by FY26, 32 percent CAGR over FY23 to FY26.

