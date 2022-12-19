Eicher Motors, Shilpa Medicare, Coforge and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 19

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18420.45, 151.45 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 61806.19, 468.38 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most

1 / 6

IT stocks | Analysts see limited re-rating triggers for Indian IT companies like TCS, Infosys, Coforge and its peers, despite strong quarterly results from Accenture on Friday. They have maintained their cautious stances on the demand outlook and also believe that revenue growth estimates in financial year 2024 may see downward revisions. Their shares ended 0.9 to 1.4 percent lower.

2 / 6

Shilpa Medicare Ltd | Shares of Shilpa Medicare rose nearly six percent in morning trade on Monday after the company launched capecitabine dispersible tablets to treat breast cancer. Its stock ended 3.6 percent higher.

3 / 6

Auto stocks | The Nifty Auto index gained the most among sectoral indices, up nearly 1.6 percent. Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, TVS Motor, Bajaj Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors ended 1.5 to nearly 3 percent higher.

4 / 6

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd | Among the top Nifty500 gainers, its shares ended 12.4 percent higher.

5 / 6

Bharti Airtel | Bharti Airtel launched 5G services in Shimla. Its stock ended 2.3 percent up.

6 / 6

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd | The company's 3.3 lakh shares (0.4 percent equity) worth Rs 14.7 crore changed hands at an average of Rs 438.50 per share. Its stock was ended 14.3 percent higher.