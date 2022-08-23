    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Eicher Motors, Lupin and Mahindra & Mahindra

    CLSA maintains a buy on the shares of Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 4,154 while Nomura maintains a buy on the shares of M&M with a target price of Rs 1,505. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

    CLSA on Eicher Motors | CLSA maintains a buy on the shares of Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 4,154. The brokerage house notes that exports will likely be a key growth area and Royal Enfield's EBITDA per vehicle is poised to climb.

    Nomura on Lupin | Nomura maintains a buy on the shares of Lupin with a target price of Rs 863. Stock factors in current stress. Expect base business price erosion to sustain bit at a relatively lower pace.

    Nomura on Mahindra & Mahindra | Nomura maintains a buy on the shares of M&M with a target price of Rs 1,505. SUVs should be the most attractive segment to launch EVs.

