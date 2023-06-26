Eicher Motors, Fortis Health, Asian Paints, Apollo Tyres and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY
CLSA gives buy rating on Eicher Motors, says pricing of new competitor models and distribution expansion is key
JPMorgan gives overweight rating on Fortis Healthcare, says management guided to an expansion in hospital segment EBITDA margin to 20 percent
Macquarie gives outperform rating on Asian Paints, says bullish outlook, focus on distribution expansion/capacity additions to fortify leadership
MS gives overweight rating on UPL, says company to create a separate pure-play platform with greater operational flexibility
'Compare and contrast different internet businesses by growth, profitability, valuation,' says MS on Internet Themes
Nomura downgrades SBI Cards to reduce rating, cuts target, says credit card industry growth moderating, company continues to lose market share
Nomura gives neutral rating on Apollo Tyres, says management reiterated FY26 target with revenue of $5 bn, margin >15% & RoCE of 12-15 percent
Citi gives buy rating on Apollo Tyres, says management expects mid to high single-digit volume and revenue growth in FY24