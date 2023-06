SUMMARY Top brokerage calls today: CLSA suggests buying Eicher Motors, JPMorgan is overweight on Fortis Healthcare, Nomura has downgraded SBI Cards to reduce, check out all stocks on analysts radar

CLSA gives buy rating on Eicher Motors, says pricing of new competitor models and distribution expansion is key

JPMorgan gives overweight rating on Fortis Healthcare, says management guided to an expansion in hospital segment EBITDA margin to 20 percent