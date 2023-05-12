Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, Siemens and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Eicher Motors with a target of Rs 4,000 per share, while Macquarie has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Asian Paints with a target of Rs 3,700 per share.

Eicher Motors | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Eicher Motors with a target of Rs 4,000 per share. It says it sees tailwinds for two-wheeler demand recovery.

Dr Lal PathLabs | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Dr Lal PathLabs with a target of Rs 2,500 per share. It says its quarterly earnings performance was quite modest and its non-COVID revenue grew by 14.3 percent year-on-year.

Dr Lal PathLabs | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Dr Lal PathLabs with a target of Rs 1,950 per share. It says its non-COVID revenue declined marginally on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Asian Paints | Macquarie has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Asian Paints with a target of Rs 3,700 per share. It says the company saw another quarter of sector-leading sales performance.

Asian Paints | Jefferies has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Asian Paints with a target of Rs 2,500 per share. It says the company reported a small gross margin recovery, a key driver for a big beat.

Eicher Motors | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Eicher Motors with a target of Rs 3,353 per share. It says the company's limited margin upside and rising competitive pressures keep their rating to 'equal-weight'.

Eicher Motors | JPMorgan has maintained an 'equal weight' rating on Eicher Motors with a target of Rs 3,620 per share. it says that unlike FY23, RE may struggle to outperform two-wheeler market growth in FY24.

Siemens | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Siemens with a target of Rs 4,500 per share. it says commentary indicates substantial momentum in railway tendering.