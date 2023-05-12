Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, Siemens and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Eicher Motors with a target of Rs 4,000 per share, while Macquarie has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Asian Paints with a target of Rs 3,700 per share.

Eicher Motors | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Eicher Motors with a target of Rs 4,000 per share. It says it sees tailwinds for two-wheeler demand recovery.

Dr Lal PathLabs | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Dr Lal PathLabs with a target of Rs 2,500 per share. It says its quarterly earnings performance was quite modest and its non-COVID revenue grew by 14.3 percent year-on-year.