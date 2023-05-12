English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsEicher Motors, Asian Paints, Siemens and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, Siemens and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, Siemens and more: Friday's top brokerage calls
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 8:37:15 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Eicher Motors with a target of Rs 4,000 per share, while Macquarie has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Asian Paints with a target of Rs 3,700 per share.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 8
Show More
Show More

Eicher Motors | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Eicher Motors with a target of Rs 4,000 per share. It says it sees tailwinds for two-wheeler demand recovery.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 8
Show More
Show More

Dr Lal PathLabs | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Dr Lal PathLabs with a target of Rs 2,500 per share. It says its quarterly earnings performance was quite modest and its non-COVID revenue grew by 14.3 percent year-on-year.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 8
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X