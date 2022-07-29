

1 / 5 Credit Suisse on Dr Reddy's | Credit Suisse maintains a 'neutral' call on the shares of Dr Reddy's with a target price of Rs 4,050. The brokerage house says that the large exposure to US oral solid segment can negatively surprise.



2 / 5 Credit Suisse on Shree Cement | The brokerage house maintains a 'neutral' call on the shares of Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 22,500. Credit Suisse has also cut earnings by -23/-13 percent for FY23/24E.



3 / 5 Goldman Sachs on Dr Reddy's | Goldman Sachs maintains a 'neutral' call on the shares of Dr Reddy with a target price of Rs 4,380. The brokerage house says that the results were disappointing and there are limited near-term catalyst ahead.



4 / 5 Citi on TVS Motor | Citi maintains a 'sell' on the shares of TVS Motor with a target price of Rs 640. The brokerage house said that the company has lost market share in domestic bikes segment. It also noted that TVS Motor is most vulnerable to the onslaught of new electric vehicle players in the scooter segment.