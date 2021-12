1 / 10 Wall Street: S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent in Asia early on Monday. Last Friday, the three Wall Street indices rose 0.6-1 percent, with the S&P 500 hitting a record closing high. Market participants digested an inflation reading in line with consensus, though consume prices saw their highest annual increase in nearly four decades.



2 / 10 Asian shares: Asian stocks jumped on Monday as investors prepared for a slew of central bank meetings lined up this week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up one percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.9 percent and China's Shanghai Composite 1.1 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.8 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.6 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.4 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Sensex ended 20.5 points lower at 58,786.7 on Friday, and the Nifty50 slipped 5.6 points to settle at 17,511.3 -- both halting a three-day winning streak. However, both headline indices clocked a second straight weekly gain, led by financial, oil & gas, auto and metal shares.



4 / 10 Rupee: The rupee depreciated by 18 paise to a more than 16-month low of 75.78 against the US dollar on Friday, amid consistent foreign fund outflow and growing concerns about inflation. The currency opened at 75.65 against the greenback, and slid to as low as 75.85 during the session before settling at 75.78 for the day.



5 / 10 Dollar: The greenback was quiet at the start of a week in which central bank meetings, including by the Federal Reserve, will likely drive currency markets. The dollar index -- which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers -- was up 0.1 percent at 96.16 at the last count. It had hit a high of 96.94 in mid-November, before news of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 became widespread.



6 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains from last Friday, helped by growing optimism the Omicron will pose a limited impact on global economic growth and fuel demand. Brent futures were up 0.9 percent at $76 per barrel and WTI futures 1.1 percent at $72.5 per barrel.



7 / 10 Bullion: Gold and silver futures gained more than half a percent on Friday. MCX gold February futures rose by Rs 250 to Rs 48,189 per 10 grams, and silver March futures climbed up by Rs 381 to Rs 61,179 per kilogram.





8 / 10 Bitcoin: The world's biggest cryptocurrency declined half a percent on Monday. Bitcoin was last seen down by $245 at $48,833, having moved within a range of $48,488-50,800 in the past 24 hours.



9 / 10 RBI cautions depositors: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das cautioned depositors to be careful while chasing high returns as it comes with higher risk. Das said high returns are usually associated with high risks, so depositors should be discerning enough while chasing returns. He also said the RBI is proactive in strengthening corporate governance guidelines of banks to ensure that the banking system remains robust and resilient.