1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks tapped breaks after three days of gains and closed lower on Wall Street Thursday. US inflation data is expected to come today, with experts expecting the reading to be highest in 40 years. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.7 percent. The Dow Jones fell less than 0.1 percent. And S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares declined Friday morning following Wall Street overnight and Evergrande’s default. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down nearly 0.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.6 percent. Chinese blue chips were down 0.4 percent. And South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.5 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares declined nearly half a percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares closed mildly higher Thursday, extending gains to the third day. Sensex rose over 150 points to 58,87. And the Nifty50 index settled at 17,516, up 50 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil settled lower Thursday on fears about the economic outlook in the world’s biggest importer of crude oil following ratings downgrade of Evergrande Group. On Friday, Brent crude was down to $74.32 and the US oil was trading at $70.81.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee fell to 16-month lows of 75.60 Thursday amid foreign fund outflows from greenback in overseas markets. Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.20 percent to 96.08.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Thursday declined marginally to Rs 48,055 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March declined by Rs 800 to Rs 61,623 per kilogram. Both precious metals were mixed in the international market Wednesday, with gold rising to $1,778 and silver flat at $21.97 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin declined over 3.5 percent to $48,470 Friday morning, following a drop in the US equities and a strengthening US dollar. The coin is down 15 percent over the past seven days, per data from coinmarketcap.com. Ether prices also declined over 5 percent to $4,146.



8 / 10 Repo rate hike: IDFC MF expects a repo rate hike in April, Suyash Choudhary, head-fixed income, told CNBC-TV18. Continue reading



9 / 10 Mutual funds: Despite extreme market volatility caused by fears of a third wave and the Omicron variant of COVID-19, November saw net flows to the tune of Rs 46,165 crore and a record SIP contribution of Rs 11,004 crore. Continue reading