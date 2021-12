1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Wednesday after a day of choppy trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.6 percent. The Dow Jones rose nearly 0.1 percent. And S&P 500 rose over 0.3 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading mixed Thursday morning as investors assessed risks posed by the Omicron variant. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up over 0.4 percent. Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.05 percent. Chinese blue chips were trading flat-to-positive. And South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.7 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares declined marginally.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares closed nearly 2 percent higher Wednesday. Sensex jumped over 1,000 points to 58,650. And the Nifty50 index settled at 17,469, up 300 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices rose nearly half a percent Thursday morning, extending Wednesday’s gains, with Brent crude jumping back above $75. The US oil was trading at $72.68, whereas Brent crude rose to $76.03.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee fell to two-month lows of 75.50 Wednesday as RBI’s monetary policy decision failed to enthuse the forex market. Meanwhile, the dollar index declined 0.17 percent to 96.21. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital markets.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Wednesday rose marginally to Rs 48,060 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March declined by Rs 185 to Rs 61,828 per kilogram. Both precious metals were mixed in the international market Wednesday, with gold rising to $1,784 and silver flat at $22.39 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin was flat at $50,000 Thursday morning. The coin is still down 12 percent over the past seven days, per data from coinmarketcap.com. Ether prices gained over 1 percent to $4,407.



8 / 10 Fiscal deficit: The government should reduce the fiscal deficit target to 4.5 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025-26, industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said. Continue reading



9 / 10 RBI MPC meet: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep the benchmark rates unchanged and maintained its accommodative stance. The repo rate remains unchanged at 4 percent and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent. Continue reading