1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Tues day as investors wagered risks from the Omicron variant to the economy won’t be as bad as feared. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 3 percent. The Dow Jones rose nearly 1.5 percent. And S&P 500 rose over 2 p ercent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading higher Wednesday morning following Wall Street’s rebound from previous losses. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up over 0.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei index rose nearly 1 percent. Chinese blue chips were trading flat-to-negative. And South Korea’s Kospi was up over 1 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose 0.75 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares closed over 1 percent higher Tuesday, nearly recovering Monday’s losses. The Sensex jumped over 885 points to 57,633 and the Nifty50 index settled at 17,176, up 265 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices rose over $2 Tuesday registering a rebound. However, the prices declined half a percent in the Asia session. The US oil was trading at $71.72, whereas Brent crude rose to $75.04.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee erased earlier gains to end on a flat note at 75.44 Tuesday as investors took note of rising fuel prices and sustained foreign capital outflows. Meanwhile, the dollar index was up 0.05 percent to 96.37.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Tuesday rose marginally to Rs 47,914 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March rose Rs 570 to Rs 61,270 per kilogram. Both precious metals were mixed in the international market Wednesday, with gold rising to $1,787 and silver flat at $22.487 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin declined slightly but continued to trade at $50,000 Wednesday morning. The coin is still down over 11 percent over the past seven days, per data from coinmarketcap.com. Ether prices lost over half a percent to $4,314.



8 / 10 MPC meet: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy meeting will conclude Wednesday and Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy decisions at 10 am.



9 / 10 Air traffic: Domestic air passenger traffic has crossed the 10-million mark in November for the first time since March 2020 but the Omicron variant of COVID has the potential to spoil the party, according to rating agency ICRA.