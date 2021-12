1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed a bumpy week with more losses on Wall Street on Friday following a mixed reading in the US job market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell nearly 2 percent. The Dow Jones fell 0.2 percent. And S&P 500 rose nearly 1 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading in the red on Monday morning as investors monitored Bitcoin prices that crashed 20 percent over the weekend. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.8 percent. Chinese blue chips were flat-to-positive. And South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.5 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares lost 0.22 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares closed over 1 percent lower on Friday as Sensex plunged over 765 points to 57,696. And the Nifty50 index settled at 17,196, down 200 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices rose over 2 percent in the Asian session on Monday after top producer and exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices of crude sold to the US. The US oil was trading at $67.77, whereas Brent crude rose to $71.38, steadily rising.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed 10 paise lower to 75.12 on Friday weighed by sell-off in domestic equities and uncertainty over the Omicron variant. Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.06 percent to 96.21.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX rose over Rs 500 to Rs 47,401 per 10 grams on Friday. Silver futures for delivery in March also rose nearly Rs 444 to Rs 61,123 per kilogram. Both precious metals were mixed in the international market on Friday, with gold rising to $1,786 and silver flat at $22.445 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin plunged over 20 percent over the weekend to trade at $48,900 on Monday morning, down nearly $10,000. The coin has lost 15 percent over the past seven days, per data from coinmarketcap.com. Ether prices, which had also declined, recovered ground to trade at $4,150, down nearly $500.



8 / 10 Additional cash expenditure: The Finance Ministry has announced one of the largest cash supplementary demands for grants in recent times, with an additional expenditure of close to Rs 3 lakh crore for the current fiscal. Continue reading



9 / 10 FM Sitharaman on Omicron: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said she doesn’t want to consider the Omicron variant of coronavirus as a threat to India but it's certainly a challenge, and so are supply-side issues. Continue reading