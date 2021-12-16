10 things to know before the opening bell on December 16

Indian shares may open higher on Thursday as global peers surge. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty Futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, indicated a positive start for the Indian market as it surged to 17,373, up over 135 points or 0.7 percent, at 7:55 am. Among major pre-market cues today, Federal Reserve will conclude the pandemic-era bond purchases in March and raise the interest rates thrice in 2022. Following the news, the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed over 2 percent up, oil has gained 1 percent, and Bitcoin is in the green.