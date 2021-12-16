10 things to know before the opening bell on December 16



1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks rose steadily on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced it would accelerate the pullback of economic stimulus and likely raise interest rates thrice next year to battle inflation. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose over 2 percent. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 rose over 1 and 1.5 percent, respectively.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were mixed Thursday morning as investors digested Fed’s indications of dialling back stimulus measures. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat and negative. Japan's Nikkei index rose over 1 percent. Chinese blue chips were flat. Hong Kong’s HSI declined 1 percent. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.2 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares declined over half a percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares closed sharply lower for the fourth straight session on Wednesday. Sensex declined over 330 points to 57,788. The index has lost over 1,000 points in the past four sessions. And the Nifty50 index settled at 17,220, down 100 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices rose Thursday as US implied petroleum demand surged to a record high in the US even as Omicron threatens to dent oil consumption. Fed’s indications to raise interest rates also boosted prices. Brent crude rose nearly 1 percent to $74.48 and the US oil jumped over 1 percent to $71.62.



5 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Wednesday declined to Rs 48,072 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March also declined by Rs 580 to Rs 60,818 per kilogram. Both precious metals were rising in the international market Thursday, with gold rising to $1,783 and silver flat at $22.15 per ounce.



6 / 10 Rupee: The rupee dived 44 paise lower at 76.32 – a 20-month low – due to persistent foreign fund outflows and risk averse sentiment in equity market. Meanwhile, the dollar index is fell 0.12 percent to 96.45.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin leapt 2 percent to $49,000 Thursday morning, after Federal Reserve’s decision on economic stimulus. The coin is still down 2.5 percent over the past seven days, per data from coinmarketcap.com. Ether prices also rose 5 percent to $4,000.



8 / 10 Federal Reserve: The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022. Continue reading



9 / 10 Pre-budget consultations: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet infrastructure and financial sector honchos on Thursday to seek their inputs for Budget 2022-23. Continue reading