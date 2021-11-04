0

10 things to know before Muhurat trading this Diwali

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Share market may open positive during the Muhurat trading on Diwali, Thursday amid positive global cues and Fed’s decision to reduce monthly bond purchases in the coming weeks to $15 billion from $120 billion a month, in line with what markets expected. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty Futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, indicated a positive start as it rose 41 points, or 0.4 percent, to 17,920 at 4:29 pm. Among major pre-market open cues today, Wall Street notched record highs, European stocks are trading higher, oil and gold are surging, and Bitcoin is down 2 percent.