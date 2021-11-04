10 things to know before Muhurat trading this Diwali



European Stocks: Euro shares climbed higher Thursday following overnight gains on Wall Street. The pan-Euro index was Stoxx was half a percent higher. Germany's DAX and France's CAC rose almost half a percent. And Britain's FTSE rose 0.2 percent higher.



Asian equities: Asian shares rose Thursday following overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was closed flat. Japan's Nikkei index rose almost a percent higher. Chinese blue chips were closed 0.8 percent higher. And South Korea's Kospi rose 0.25 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose over half a percent.



Wall Street: Stocks jumped to record highs on Wall Street Wednesday after Federal Reserve said it will begin dialling back the extraordinary aid for the economy it has been providing since pandemic hit the country. Dow Jones closed over 0.3 percent higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose 1 percent and S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent.



D-Street: The Indian shares closed a volatile session lower on Wednesday. The Sensex tumbled over 250 points to 59,771. And the Nifty50 index declined 60 points to end at 17,829.



Crude oil: Oil prices rose Thursday lifted by expectations that OPEC will stick to slow output increases despite calls from the United States. Both the oil benchmarks rose nearly 2 percent with US oil trading at $82.03 and Brent crude rising to $83.43.



Rupee: The rupee closed 22 paise higher to 74.64 Wednesday supported by foreign inflows in domestic IPOs. Meanwhile, the dollar index was down 0.03 percent to 94.04.



Gold: Gold futures on MCX Wednesday lost over Rs 600 to Rs 47,622 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December also declined over Rs 730 to Rs 63,223 per kilogram. In the international market, gold surged to USD 1,778 per ounce and silver rose to USD 23.725 per ounce, respectively.



Bitcoin: Bitcoin slipped 2 percent to trade at $61,000 Thursday. It is up over 1.5 percent for the week. Ether prices slipped 1 percent to $4,542. The coin is up over 10 percent over the last week.



Federal Reserve: The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it will begin to dial back the extraordinary support it lent to the economy after the outbreak of coronavirus. The Fed will reduce monthly asset purchases from $120 billion to $15 billion a month—in line with what markets expected.