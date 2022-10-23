Samvat 2078: The stocks that gave maximum returns and those that burned maximum money

SUMMARY
Dalal Street saw a slew of stocks reward investors with phenomenal returns in Samvat 2078, from the likes of blue chips such as Adani Enterprises, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Eicher to their smaller counterparts Raymond, Deepak Fertilisers and Mazagon Dock. The benchmark Nifty50 index finished Samvat 2078 — in the traditional Vikram calendar, the year begins on the day of Diwali — with a mild loss. Analysts are banking on the resilience of the market among its peers as it prepares to enter Samvat 2079, which begins on the day of Diwali 2022 with a special "Muhurat" trading session. Here's a look at the key winners and losers of the year gone by:
Headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 finished Samvat 2078 — the period between November 4, 2021 to October 21, 2022 — about one percent lower, its first negative return in a Samvat year in seven years.
Spaces such as IT and realty were the worst hit in Samvat 2078. The Nifty Financial Services — which 20 major stocks from the BFSI universe as its constituents — took a hit of almost four percent, though better compared to other sectoral gauges.
Pockets such as FMCG, banking and automobiles were saved the headline indices from deeper losses during the course of the Vikram year that began on Diwali 2021.
While Adani Enterprises shares more than doubled in Samvat 2078, blue-chip scrips such as ITC and Mahindra & Mahindra appreciated by about half of their value.
Adani Enterprises became trading as a Nifty50 stock with effect from September 30, 2022, replacing Shree Cement.
A number of stocks from the midcap and smallcap segments at least doubled investors' money during the course of the year.
Wipro, Bharat Petroleum and Tech Mahindra were among the blue-chip stocks that fell the most, shedding at least one third of their value.
Here's a look at some of the other stocks that burned investors' money during this period.