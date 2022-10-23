Samvat 2078: The stocks that gave maximum returns and those that burned maximum money

SUMMARY Dalal Street saw a slew of stocks reward investors with phenomenal returns in Samvat 2078, from the likes of blue chips such as Adani Enterprises, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Eicher to their smaller counterparts Raymond, Deepak Fertilisers and Mazagon Dock. The benchmark Nifty50 index finished Samvat 2078 — in the traditional Vikram calendar, the year begins on the day of Diwali — with a mild loss. Analysts are banking on the resilience of the market among its peers as it prepares to enter Samvat 2079, which begins on the day of Diwali 2022 with a special "Muhurat" trading session. Here's a look at the key winners and losers of the year gone by:

1 / 8

Headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 finished Samvat 2078 — the period between November 4, 2021 to October 21, 2022 — about one percent lower, its first negative return in a Samvat year in seven years.

2 / 8

Spaces such as IT and realty were the worst hit in Samvat 2078. The Nifty Financial Services — which 20 major stocks from the BFSI universe as its constituents — took a hit of almost four percent, though better compared to other sectoral gauges.

3 / 8

Pockets such as FMCG, banking and automobiles were saved the headline indices from deeper losses during the course of the Vikram year that began on Diwali 2021.

4 / 8

While Adani Enterprises shares more than doubled in Samvat 2078, blue-chip scrips such as ITC and Mahindra & Mahindra appreciated by about half of their value.

5 / 8

Adani Enterprises became trading as a Nifty50 stock with effect from September 30, 2022, replacing Shree Cement.

6 / 8

A number of stocks from the midcap and smallcap segments at least doubled investors' money during the course of the year.

7 / 8

Wipro, Bharat Petroleum and Tech Mahindra were among the blue-chip stocks that fell the most, shedding at least one third of their value.

8 / 8

Here's a look at some of the other stocks that burned investors' money during this period.