Stocks to watch: Dilip Buildcon, GMR Airports, Edelweiss Financial Services, Tata Motors and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the green on the first trading day of the week shrugging weakness across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were last trading 52 points or 0.3 percent higher at 18,370. Shares of Dilip Buildcon, GMR Airports, Edelweiss Financial Services, Tata Motors among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on December 19 -

Dilip Buildcon Ltd | The company has received the letter of acceptance worth Rs 1955 crores for the construction of the four-lane Urga Pathalgaon section NH-130A under Bharatmata Prriyojana in the state of Chhattisgarh. The company has also received a letter of acceptance for the development of a six-lane in Karnataka and four-laning in Telangana worth Rs 1,589 crores and Rs 1,647 crores, respectively.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd | Infrastructure Yield Plus strategy, managed by Edelweiss Alternatives, has signed definitive agreements with Larsen & Toubro Ltd and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire 100 percent equity stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd. The proposed acquisition will be for an enterprise value of approximately Rs 6,000 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd | The subsidiaries of the company – Ashoka Concessions Ltd and Viva Highways Ltd – have entered into a share purchase agreement with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd and Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company Private Ltd for the sale of 100 percent of the share capital of JTCL, from ACL and VHL to NIIF for a consideration of Rs 691 crores.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd | Pursuant to the definitive agreements entered into by GMR Airports International BV, GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation and Megawide Construction Corporation with Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc, for AIC to acquire shares in GMCAC, GAIBV received Rs 1389.9 crore, against the sale of shares in GMCAC and the issuance of exchangeable notes to AIC.

Tata Motors Ltd | The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation has signed a definitive agreement with TML Smart City Mobility Solutions, company's fully owned subsidiary, to operate 921 electric buses in Bengaluru. As part of the agreement, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions will supply, operate and maintain 921 electric buses for a period of 12 years.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd | The company sold 17.3 percent equity share capital through bulk deals at Rs 1,700 per share.

Yes Bank Ltd | The lender has concluded the transfer of identified NPA portfolio to JC Flowers ARC. The bank identified stress pool of Rs 48,000 crore as on March 31 and adjusted net of recoveries as on November 30.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd |The pharma company has received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Association for the Halol facility. USFDA The Halol facility was placed under import alert by US drug regulator.

Tech Mahindra Ltd | The company approved the sale of 100 percent stake in Dynacommerce Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of the company, to Comviva Netherlands B.V. for €6.6 million (Rs 57.9 crore).

UPL Ltd | The company completed the investment of Rs 2,474 crore by KKR for a 13.3 percent stake in Advanta Enterprises.

RITES Ltd | The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd to jointly explore business opportunities for supplies/services in the areas of Export of Railway Rolling Stock, Infrastructure and Urban Transport for domestic and overseas markets.

The Phoenix Mills Ltd | The company announced an acquisition of 7.2 acres of land parcel in Surat, Gujarat, to develop a premium retail destination for Rs 510 crore.