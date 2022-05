1 / 7 Sugar stocks | Sugar stocks were under pressure after a news report said that the government may limit sugar exports. However, the India Sugar Traders Association later said there is no ban on sugar exports, following which the stocks showed some recovery. Shares of Balrampur Chini, Dhampur Sugar, Shree Renuka, Dwarikesh Sugar closed 5-6.6 percent lower on the BSE.



2 / 7 Delivery IPO | Logistics firm Delhivery made a decent debut on the stock exchanges with the shares listing at a premium of as high as 12 percent over their issue price. Delhivery shares ended the listing day at Rs 537.3 apiece on BSE, a premium of 10.3 percent over its issue price of Rs 487 apiece. On NSE, the stock settled at Rs 536.23 apiece, a premium of 10.1 percent.



3 / 7 Divi's Laboratories Limited | Shares of the biggest loser on Nifty50 closed 6.04 percent lower, after brokerage firms trimmed earnings per share estimates and target price for the pharma company's stock. This was after the management of Divi's Laboratories did not give any guidance for revenue and margin growth for the current financial year despite posting better-than-expected January-March quarter results.



4 / 7 Zomato | Even though the online food delivery platform reported a widening of its consolidated net loss at Rs 359.7 crore in the March quarter, Zomato's shares soared as much 19 percent as investors cheered the growth outlook commentary by the management. Nifty500's top gainer, Zomato's shares closed 13.8 percent higher.



5 / 7 Birlasoft | Birlasoft shares gained 2 percent after the IT firm's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 132.9 crore for the January-March period from a net profit of Rs 113.9 crore posted in the previous quarter. However, the stock closed 1.18 percent lower on the BSE..



6 / 7 Rupa & Co Ltd | Shares of Rupa & Company Ltd closed 16.45 percent lower on the BSE, reacting to the resignation of the company's CEO and CFO and its quarterly earnings report, in which it reported a decline of 25.2 percent in its net profit.