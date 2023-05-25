Deepak Nitrite, Biocon, Indus Towers and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on Deepak Nitrite with a target of Rs 1,714 per share, while Macquarie has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Indus Towers with a target of Rs 200 per share.

Deepak Nitrite | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on Deepak Nitrite with a target of Rs 1,714 per share. It says the company has announced the signing of an MoU with the Gujarat government to invest Rs 5,000 crore over the next four years.

BEL | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on BEL with a target of Rs 135 per share. It says the fourth quarter EBITDA was above expectations as margin surprised.