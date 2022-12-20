Stocks to watch: Dabur India, Hinduja Global, Sterling & Wilson, Just Dial and more

SUMMARY Indian equities ended higher on Monday, starting the new trading week on a positive note. However, the gains came on thin volumes due to lack of FII participation. The SGX Nifty is currently trading 44 points lower, pointing to a negative opening for the benchmark indices. Here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trading session:

Dabur India | The promoters of FMCG major Dabur India are looking to sell $100 million or around Rs 800 crore worth of shares via a block deal on Tuesday, December 20, sources told CNBC-Awaaz. The promoters are looking to sell at up to a 4 percent discount to the market price. Goldman Sachs would be the broker for the deal.

Hinduja Global Solutions | The company has announced a buyback of a maximum of 60 lakh equity shares at a price not exceeding Rs 1,700 crore. The buyback will be done through the tender offer route. The aggregate consideration for the buyback is Rs 1,020 crore. The buyback price is a 21 percent premium to Monday's closing price.

Just Dial Ltd | Just Dial Ltd on Monday said its promoter Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) will sell a 2 percent stake in the company through an open market sale for achieving minimum public shareholding. RRVL intends to complete the sale of shares within a period of eight days starting December 21.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy | Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy promoters Shapoorji Pallonji and Company and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala will sell up to 5.27 percent stake in the company through an Offer for Sale at a floor price of Rs 270. Daruvala will sell up to 1.58 percent stake while the rest will be sold by Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. The stock was highlighted on Monday's Dealing room chatter where dealers had indicated an OFS in the stock is likely to comply with minimum public shareholding norms.

NBCC India | The construction firm has bagged orders worth Rs 69.3 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation for a new multistoried quarter complex by demolishing the existing one at Bhoinager, Bhubaneswar.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd | The Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc (HZL), which is the world's second-largest manufacturer of the metal, is planning to invest over $1 billion (around Rs 8,270 crore) to convert its diesel-fired mining vehicles into battery operated ones and also to fully turn a green energy user, over the next five years. The Udaipur-based company, which is also the sole manufacturer of silver and the largest maker of zinc and lead in the country, is already running four of its 900 mining vehicles on battery on a pilot basis.

HDFC Ltd | Mortgage lender HDFC on Monday announced a 35 basis points increase in its retail prime lending rate and now the minimum rate will be 8.65 percent. The revised rates would be effective from Tuesday. HDFC has cumulatively increased its lending rate by 225 basis points since May. RPLR is the rate at which housing finance companies lend to their most creditworthy customers.

SAIL Ltd | MoS for Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste informed parliament that three projects of the company worth Rs 1,564 crore are delayed due to slow progress in work, delay in clearances among other issues. The projects include the installation of new sinter plant and rebuilding of COB 8 at Bokaro, and modification in the washing circuit of CSW plant at Dalli mines.

PTC India | PTC India on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with Bhutan's electricity utility firm Druk Green Power Corporation Limited to supply 600 MW power to the neighbouring country during the winter season.

IRB Infra | The company will hold a board meeting on January 4 to consider the proposal for a stock split.

IPCA Laboratories | The company has acquired an additional 6.53 percent stake in in Trophic Wellness, engaged in the manufacturing and marketing several SKUs of neutraceuticals under the brand name Nutricharge. IPCA now holds 58.88 percent stake in Trophic Wellness.