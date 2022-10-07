Stocks to watch: Dabur India, Bharti Airtel, Titan, SBI Cards and more

SUMMARY The Indian stock market is likely to make a muted start on Friday as SGX Nifty, which is an indicator of how the broader Nifty50 would perform in the domestic market, was trading with a discount of nearly 20 points from Nifty Futures Thursday close in the morning trade. Here's a look at the top stocks to track in today's trade

Bharti Airtel | The telco has officially announced the launch of 5G Plus in select cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

Dabur | Home-grown FMCG major Dabur India on Thursday said its domestic business had a "steady performance" and is expected to report "revenue growth in mid-single digit" for the second quarter ended September. Despite the macro-economic challenges, Dabur said it continued to "grow ahead of category growths and gain market share" in most of the segments in the September quarter, both in domestic and overseas markets.

Titan | In a business update, the company said its jewellery division's sales went up by 18 percent year on year in the July to September quarter. It also added 105 new stores during the period.

Equitas SFB | The company reported its financial update for the September quarter in which its deposits jumped 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 21,726 crore.

SBI Cards | SBI Cards has appointed Rashmi Mohanty as Chief Financial Officer with effect from Oct 21.

Startups | The Ministry Of Commerce has notified Credit Guarantee Scheme for startups. The scheme would provide collateral-free debt funding to startups.

Torrent Pharma | US FDA issued 3 observations to Torrent Pharma’s Indrad Facility after inspecting the facility from September 19-28.

Varroc Engineering | Varroc Engg has amended its agreement for 4-wheeler lighting business sale in Americas and Europe and reduced the base price to €520 million from €600 million.

NTPC | NTPC and GE Gas Power have signed an MoU for hydrogen co-firing in gas turbine.