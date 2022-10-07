    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Stocks to watch: Dabur India, Bharti Airtel, Titan, SBI Cards and more

    Stocks to watch: Dabur India, Bharti Airtel, Titan, SBI Cards and more

    Stocks to watch: Dabur India, Bharti Airtel, Titan, SBI Cards and more
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    The Indian stock market is likely to make a muted start on Friday as SGX Nifty, which is an indicator of how the broader Nifty50 would perform in the domestic market, was trading with a discount of nearly 20 points from Nifty Futures Thursday close in the morning trade. Here's a look at the top stocks to track in today's trade

    1 / 9

    Bharti Airtel | The telco has officially announced the launch of 5G Plus in select cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

    Dabur India, Dabur AGM, Dabur share price
    2 / 9

    Dabur | Home-grown FMCG major Dabur India on Thursday said its domestic business had a "steady performance" and is expected to report "revenue growth in mid-single digit" for the second quarter ended September. Despite the macro-economic challenges, Dabur said it continued to "grow ahead of category growths and gain market share" in most of the segments in the September quarter, both in domestic and overseas markets.

    3 / 9

    Titan | In a business update, the company said its jewellery division's sales went up by 18 percent year on year in the July to September quarter. It also added 105 new stores during the period.

    4 / 9

    Equitas SFB | The company reported its financial update for the September quarter in which its deposits jumped 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 21,726 crore.

    5 / 9

    SBI Cards | SBI Cards has appointed Rashmi Mohanty as Chief Financial Officer with effect from Oct 21.

    STARTUP DIGEST: Top startup stories of the day
    6 / 9

    Startups | The Ministry Of Commerce has notified Credit Guarantee Scheme for startups. The scheme would provide collateral-free debt funding to startups.

    7 / 9

    Torrent Pharma | US FDA issued 3 observations to Torrent Pharma’s Indrad Facility after inspecting the facility from September 19-28.

    8 / 9

    Varroc Engineering | Varroc Engg has amended its agreement for 4-wheeler lighting business sale in Americas and Europe and reduced the base price to €520 million from €600 million.

    9 / 9

    NTPC | NTPC and GE Gas Power have signed an MoU for hydrogen co-firing in gas turbine.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Titan, Bharti Airtel, SBI Cards and Payment Services: Friday's top brokerage calls

    Next Article

    Trade setup for Oct 7: Some consolidation on the cards as the bulls manage to take Nifty past 17,300

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng