By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Jefferies maintains 'buy' on the shares of Dabur with a target of Rs 660, while Nomura maintains 'buy' on the shares of Concor with a target of Rs 785. Here are top brokerage calls for the day -

Jefferies on Dabur

| Jefferies maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Dabur with a target of Rs 660. Jefferies said that the demand commentary is positive and margin outlook improves in H1FY23 for the fast moving consumer goods company.

Morgan Stanley on Bharat Heavy Electricals | Morgan Stanley maintains 'underweight' on the shares of BHEL with a target of Rs 34.6. The brokerage house says that the revenue growth is higher than estimates driven by the company's Power business.

Morgan Stanley on LIC Housing Finance | Morgan Stanley maintains 'underweight' on the shares of LIC Housing Finance with a target of Rs 330. The profit before tax was reported 3 percent higher than estimate and profit 5 percent owning to lower taxes, according to the brokerage.

Nomura on Concor | Nomura maintains 'buy' on the shares of Concor with a target price of Rs 785. The brokerage house said that EBITDA margin at 23.9 percent is 100 bps above estimates, however, export import volume decline is a disappointment. We are awaiting management commentary, said Nomura.