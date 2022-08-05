

1 / 4 Jefferies on Dabur | Jefferies maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Dabur with a target of Rs 660. Jefferies said that the demand commentary is positive and margin outlook improves in H1FY23 for the fast moving consumer goods company.



2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Bharat Heavy Electricals | Morgan Stanley maintains 'underweight' on the shares of BHEL with a target of Rs 34.6. The brokerage house says that the revenue growth is higher than estimates driven by the company's Power business.



3 / 4 Morgan Stanley on LIC Housing Finance | Morgan Stanley maintains 'underweight' on the shares of LIC Housing Finance with a target of Rs 330. The profit before tax was reported 3 percent higher than estimate and profit 5 percent owning to lower taxes, according to the brokerage.