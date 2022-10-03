    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Cyient, LIC Finance, ONGC: Monday's top brokerage calls

    Cyient, LIC Finance, ONGC: Monday's top brokerage calls

    Cyient, LIC Finance, ONGC: Monday's top brokerage calls
    By Sangam Singh

    SUMMARY

    Credit Suisse says that it is concerned on high leverage and low provisioning cover of LIC Finance while Jefferies said that it expects improvement in cement demand this month.

    Cyient | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Cyient with a target price of Rs 700 on the company's shares. The brokerage firm sees disinvestment of company's DLM business as a positive move.

    Oil and Gas | CLSA says that windfall tax gains has witness $5 per barrel cuts as compared to $4 per barrel of in brent oil price. The brokerage also sees Indian oil major ONGC as a top buy.

    Non-Banking Financial Companies | Credit Suisse says that it is concerned on high leverage and low provisioning cover of LIC Finance. It also believes that LIC housing Finance and AB Finance will be adversely impacted by scale based regulations.

    Cement | Jefferies says that exit price for September 2022 is one percent above quarterly average. It also added that it expects improvement in cement demand this month.

