Top 10 gold producing countries: China mined 368 tonnes in 2020 worth trillions; ranks No 1



1 / 11

Gold is considered one of the most secured investment options by bankers, traders and investors across the world as the chances of it losing its entire worth is almost non-existent. It provides a safe haven during a financial crisis, which makes gold mining a major economic driver for many countries. Apart from contributing to economic growth, the yellow metal can create employment and business opportunities. This makes gold reserves for every country important and the more gold a country mines the stronger it becomes economically and strategically. Here are the 10 top gold producing countries in the world in 2020, according to Forbes. (Image: Shutterstock)