0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Gold, silver and 5 other commodity bets analysts recommend now

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Gold, silver and 5 other commodity bets analysts recommend now

Commodities are seeing wild moves with gold hovering near the Rs 46,200 per 10 grams mark. Is this a time to take avoid the yellow metal for now or take fresh long positions? Strength in the US dollar continues to make precious metals and other commodities unattractive for those holding other currencies. All eyes are now on the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. As market participants scout for opportunities in commodities once again, here are eight trades - including gold, crude oil, aluminium, and nickel - that analysts recommend from a near-term view.