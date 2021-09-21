Gold, silver and 5 other commodity bets analysts recommend now



1 / 8 Buy gold: Traders can look at buying the precious metal's futures on MCX at Rs 45,800 for a target of Rs 46,600 with a stop loss at Rs 45,500. (Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory)









2 / 8 Sell gold: Yellow metal futures have broken below the key support level on the daily chart after hovering near the 100-day exponential moving average for a few trading sessions. Gold is expected to head towards the Rs 45,000 level in the coming sessions. One can sell the October contract on MCX in the range of Rs 46,200-46,500 for a target of Rs 45,000-44,500 with a stop loss above Rs 47,300. (Analyst: NS Ramaswamy, Ventura Securities)









3 / 8 Sell cottonseed oil cake: The price looks weak on the daily charts on NCDEX, trading below key averages. The futures contract is expected to decline further in the coming sessions. Traders can sell the October contract in the range of Rs 2,440-2,450 for a target of Rs 2,200 with a stop loss above Rs 2,600. (Analyst: NS Ramaswamy, Ventura Securities)









4 / 8 Sell copper: Recent trends offer traders a selling opportunity in the red metal. Futures can be sold at Rs 716 for a target price of Rs 700 with a stop loss at Rs 722. (Analyst: Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory)









5 / 8 Sell crude oil: MCX futures have formed an evening Doji star bearish candlestick, limiting the upside near Rs 5,376, which is a pattern high. However, a downside might be capped as well. Buying might resume at lower levels near Rs 5,100-5,050. As the price is close to the resistance zone of Rs 5,376, a corrective move is possible till Rs 5,100. On the upside, the contract might only resume its move above the pattern high of Rs 5,376. Traders can look at selling October futures at Rs 5,260 for a target of Rs 5,100 with a stop loss at Rs 5,380. (Analyst: Ravindra Rao, Kotak Securities)









6 / 8 Sell natural gas: The rally in MCX futures has hit a pause with the formation of a dark cloud cover the bearish candlestick pattern at the top. The price has already corrected from the highs and looks like the bears might target the next support at Rs 361. On any rise towards Rs 375, immediate resistance might attract selling. The next resistance of Rs 381 would act as a hurdle and bulls might push it higher above the Rs 381 mark. The broader trend remains corrective until the Rs 414.8 level. Traders may sell September futures at Rs 375 for a target of 361 with a stop loss at Rs 381. (Analyst: Ravindra Rao, Kotak Securities)









7 / 8 Buy silver: The white metal is in an oversold zone, trading at 14-month lows. A retracement is possible in silver futures from lower levels, with physical demand also expected to support prices. Traders can buy MCX December futures at Rs 59,000 for a target of Rs 60,600 with a stop loss at Rs 58,400. (Analyst: Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart)





