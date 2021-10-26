Technical calls: Gold, silver, nickel, coriander and other commodity bets for short-term gains



1 / 9 Sell crude oil futures: Traders may sell the November crude oil futures contract on MCX at Rs 6,340 with a target of Rs 6,250 at a stop loss of Rs 6,400. (Analyst: Ravindra Rao, Kotak Securities)









2 / 9 Buy castor seed futures: The near-term futures contract on NCDEX is likely to continue its uptrend, after remaining strong above key averages on the daily chart. The price is expected to cross the Rs 6,600 level, and continue its journey towards the Rs 7,000 mark. Buying the November contract is recommended in the range of Rs 6,400-6,450 for a target of Rs 6,800-7,000 with a stop loss below Rs 6,200. (Analyst: NS Ramaswamy, Ventura Securities)









3 / 9 Buy nickel futures on dips: Traders may buy the nickel futures (November) on MCX on dips to around Rs 1,570 for a target of Rs 1,594 with a stop loss at Rs 1,555. (Analyst: Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart)









4 / 9 Buy gold futures: There appears to be an opportunity in the near-month MCX gold futures. One can look at buying the December contract at Rs 47,950 for a target of Rs 48,500 with a stop loss at Rs 47,700. (Analyst: Ravindra Rao, Kotak Securities)









5 / 9 Buy coriander futures: The commodity is likely to rise going forward on improving demand. One can buy the near-month futures contract near Rs 7,900 for a target of Rs 9,300 with a stop loss at Rs 7,400. (Analyst: Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory)









6 / 9 Buy crude oil futures on dips: Crude oil appears to be in a strong uptrend for the past few weeks. Technical indicator RSI looks positive on the daily and weekly charts. Any dip in MCX crude oil can be used as an opportunity to go long in the commodity. Buying is recommended in crude oil November futures in the range of Rs 6,200-6,250 for a target of Rs 6,600-6,800 with a stop loss below Rs 6,000. (Analyst: NS Ramaswamy, Ventura Securities)









7 / 9 Buy lead futures: The commodity is expected to extend gains in line with the overall commodity basket. Traders can initiate long positions in the November contract on MCX around Rs 184 for a target of Rs 195 with a stop loss at Rs 179. (Analyst: Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory)









8 / 9 Buy natural gas futures: The price is likely to continue the primary trend on the upside after the recent consolidation from highs. Strong support is seen at Rs 370 on a closing basis. Any dip can be used to go long in natural gas. One can initiate longs in the November natural gas futures on MCX in the range of Rs 395-400 for a target of Rs 430/450 with a stop loss below Rs 380. (Analyst: NS Ramaswamy, Ventura Securities)





