Commodity trading calls: What technical analysts suggest on gold, silver, crude oil, copper trading



1 / 6 Buy crude oil on dips: MCX crude oil futures are expected to continue the bullish momentum, giving traders a buy-on-dips opportunity around Rs 6,220-6,180 for a target of Rs 6,270-6,320 with a stop loss at Rs 6,160. The US WTI crude oil contract has extended recent gains, forming a series of bullish candles on the weekly chart. (Analyst: Kshitij Purohit, CapitalVia Global Research)









2 / 6 Buy nickel on dips: There may be a lucrative opportunity for traders in nickel. One can buy nickel futures on MCX on dips to around Rs 1,580 for a target of Rs 1,680 with a stop loss at Rs 1,520. (Analyst: Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart)









3 / 6 Buy gold: The December contract on MCX looks attractive from a one-month view. Traders can look to buy around Rs 47,200 for a target of Rs 48,500 with a stop loss at Rs 46,600. (Analyst: Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory)









4 / 6 Buy natural gas on dips: MCX natural gas futures are expected to continue their sideways-to-upside move. Natural gas rates have resumed their upward journey after bouncing from key support near the 50-day moving average, placed near Rs 390. Traders can look out for a buy-on-dips opportunity around Rs 380 for a target of Rs 400 with a stop loss at Rs 377. (Analyst: Kshitij Purohit, CapitalVia Global Research)









5 / 6 Buy zinc on dips: MCX zinc futures are likely to hold on to the support line. The contract is approaching a high of Rs 325, having formed a rising channel pattern like other base metals. Immediate support is expected at the 15-day exponential moving average near Rs 307.9 on the intraday chart. Resistance is placed near Rs 330. One can buy on dips at Rs 294.5-295 for a target of Rs 301.1-302.2 with a stop loss at Rs 290. (Analyst: Kshitij Purohit, CapitalVia Global Research)





