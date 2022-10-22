Rare facts about gold: There is much more to the precious metal than just glitter

SUMMARY One of the most expensive precious metals, gold’s value for some people also lies in its emotional or sentimental worth. But gold, the most malleable and ductile of all known metals, has many uses that go far beyond its financial value. On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, here are some amazing facts about gold you probably didn’t know.

Gold is indestructible. As the precious metal doesn’t react easily, pure gold will not corrode, rust, or tarnish. This is why all of the gold mined still exists today. It is extracted from the earth and is melted, re-melted and used over and over again. (Image: Shutterstock)

Around 187, 200 tonne of gold has been mined since the beginning of civilization. Known as the most malleable metal, all of this gold would fit into a cube of 21*21*21 meters. (Image: Shutterstock)

The precious metal is so pliable that 1 ounce of gold can be stretched to a length of 50 miles. The resulting wire would be just 5 microns wide. (Image: Shutterstock)

It is so ductile that if all the world’s existing gold was pulled into a 5-micron thick wire, it could wrap around the world 11.2 million times. (Image: Reuters)

The largest gold coin ever was cast by the Perth Mint in 2012. It weighed 1 tonne and measured 80 cm in diameter. (Image: Shutterstock)

Jewellery remains the single largest use for gold today. 49 percent of all gold mined today is made into jewellery. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gold is a good conductor of heat, which means that it rapidly reaches body temperature (37 degrees centigrade), one of the reasons it has become valued for jewellery. (Image: Shutterstock)

18-carat gold is composed of 750 parts of pure gold per 1,000. It is often alloyed with other metals to change its colour and strength. (Image: Shutterstock)

Although gold is rare and expensive, it is everywhere. The precious metal, because of its properties, is used in most electronics such as computers, television, cameras, radios, etc. (Image: Shutterstock)

While gold is expensive, it is not the most expensive precious metal. Palladium and rhodium metals are much more expensive. (Image: Shutterstock)