1 / 7 Coriander: Weakness in the rupee, the prospect of increasing export demand post-pandemic and an increase in domestic mobility are expected to support coriander prices going forward. Traders may buy October futures at Rs 8,100 for a target price of Rs 8,450 with a stop loss at Rs 7,920. (Analyst: Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart)









2 / 7 Natural gas: The demand for cooling is expected to rise going forward with increasing temperature. Traders can buy October futures around Rs 430 for a target of Rs 445 with a stop loss at Rs 420. (Analyst: Kshitij Purohit, CapitalVia Global Research)









3 / 7 Cotton-seed oilcake: Traders can look at buying cotton-seed oilcake futures at the level of Rs 2,480 for a target price of Rs 2,650 with a stop loss at Rs 2,380. (Analyst: Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory)









4 / 7 Crude palm oil: After moving on a sideways to marginally bearish note recently, MCX CPO futures have formed a horizontal rectangular pattern on the intraday charts, and remained within a channel. Major support still exists at Rs 1,100, which, if breached, may lead to levels of Rs 1,075-1060 in the very short term. Traders may sell the October contract at Rs 1,117-1,120 for a target of Rs 1,085-1,075 with a stop loss at Rs 1,135. (Analyst: Kshitij Purohit, CapitalVia Global Research)









5 / 7 Gold: For the global benchmark, strong support is seen at the $1,720 per ounce level. Weakness in the rupee, the China crackdown and worsening consumer confidence in the US are expected to support the yellow metal at lower levels. Domestic futures for the month of December can be bought at Rs 45,800 for a target of Rs 46,200 with a stop loss at Rs 45,550. (Analyst: Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart)









6 / 7 Copper: Factors such as a rising dollar, the power crunch in China, and weak macro data and delay in the passage of the spending and infrastructure bill in the US are negative for copper. Traders can sell October futures at Rs 722 for a target of Rs 708 with a stop loss at Rs 730. (Analyst: Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart)