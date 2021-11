1 / 7 There are two types of options: Call and Put. Call option gives buyers the right to buy, while Put option gives buyers the right to sell an asset at a specified strike price.



American style options allow the owners of the contract to exercise their rights at any time before and including the expiry date.



European style contract gives an investor the right to buy or sell the underlying asset on which the contract is based only on the expiry date and not before.



There are also options based on expiration cycles, which refer to the time-frame within which the contract-owner can exercise their rights to buy or sell the relevant asset. Regular options have standard expiration and one can choose from the available expiration months according to one's preference and strategy.



Weekly options: This options type has a much shorter expiration date. They are also known as weeklies. Weekly options do tend to trade at the lowest prices.



Quarterly options: Known as quarterlies, here the investors can choose any expiration cycle between the nearest four quarters. This type of options, as the name suggests, is for a long-term holding - from one to three years before expiry.