1 / 5 Buy zinc futures | Target price: Rs 298 | Stop loss: Below Rs 290 | An Ichimoku pattern on the four-hour chart looks attractive. Technically, there are signs zinc could extend gains with high participation. In the short-term timeframe, a breakout suggests a change in the price range. Longs can be initiated above Rs 293. (Analyst: Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory)



2 / 5 Buy gold futures | Target price: Rs 48,250 | Stop loss: Rs 47,450 | Futures of the yellow metal look attractive at current levels. On MCX, long positions can be initiated at Rs 47,750 in the near-month futures contract. (Analyst: Amit Sajeja, Motilal Oswal Financial Services)



3 / 5 Buy natural gas futures | Target price: Rs 294 | Stop loss: Rs 282 | MCX natural gas futures appear to be having support near their 10-day moving average of Rs 280. Resistance can be expected near the 200-day moving average of Rs 297. Momentum in the contract appears to be positive from a short-term perspective. However, it appears to be decelerating from a medium-term view. One can initiate a 'buy' in the Rs 286-286.5 zone. (Analyst: Kshitij Purohit, CapitalVia Global Research)



4 / 5 Buy Metaldex futures | Target price: Rs 17,650 | Stop loss: Below Rs 17,250 | MCX Metaldex futures have formed an attractive Ichimoku pattern on the four-hour chart. There are signs the contract can continue its upmove. On many occasions in the past, the formation of such a pattern has been followed by a strong bull run. On the short-term chart, the price volume breakout of a multi-week consolidation is considered extremely positive. One can take long positions above Rs 17,400. (Analyst: Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory)