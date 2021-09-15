From gold, silver to aluminium and zinc: 10 commodity bets analysts recommend now

While gold and silver hover around Rs 47,200 per 10 grams and Rs 63,400 per kilogram respectively, many other pockets in the commodity markets are seeing wild movements. Aluminium is not far from a 13-year peak hit and copper from a seven-year high, boosted by China’s crackdown on emissions from energy-intensive industries. Market participants are scouting for opportunities once again in the commodities universe. Here are 10 trades - including gold, silver, crude oil and aluminium - analysts recommend from a short-term perspective.