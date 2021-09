1 / 7 Gold: Buy gold October futures around Rs 47,100 for a target price of Rs 47,480 with a stop loss at Rs 46,920. (Analyst: Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart)









2 / 7 Crude oil: Buy September futures at Rs 5,000 for a target of Rs 5,160-5,280 with a stop loss at Rs 4,860. (Analyst: Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory)









3 / 7 Copper: Buy the red metal's September futures at Rs 714 for a target price of Rs 732-745 with a stop loss at Rs 698. (Analyst: Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory)









4 / 7 Natural gas: Buy September futures on MCX in the range of Rs 305-310 for a target of Rs 340/350 with a stop loss below Rs 290. (Analyst: NS Ramaswamy, Ventura Securities)









5 / 7 Refined soybean: Sell September futures on NCDEX below Rs 1,365 for a target of Rs 1,300-1,275 with a stop loss above Rs 1,425. (Analyst: NS Ramaswamy, Ventura Securities)









6 / 7 Silver: Buy the while metal's December futures at Rs 63,600 for a target price of Rs 65,200-66,600 with a stop loss at Rs 62,000.(Analyst: Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory)