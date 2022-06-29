

1 / 4 CLSA on Colgate | CLSA maintains 'sell' on the shares of Colgate with a target price of Rs 1,490. The brokerage house says that the challenges are contracting market share and high revenue concentration in oral care category.



2 / 4 CLSA on Maruti | CLSA maintains a 'sell' on the shares of Maruti with a target price of Rs 7,053. It is tough to achieve 50 percent market share given competition in hatchback and MPV segments, CLSA says.



3 / 4 Jefferies on 2-wheelers | Jefferies name Eicher and TVS as preferred buys, followed by Bajaj Auto. Over FY22-24, see EPS rising 120 percent for Eicher/TVS and 60-70 percent for Bajaj/Hero Moto, says Jefferies.