Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Colgate, Tata Steel, Maruti, and TVS

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
CLSA maintains 'sell' on the shares of Colgate with a target price of Rs 1,490, while JPMorgan maintains an 'overweight' rating on the shares of Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 1,400. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

