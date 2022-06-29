[caption id="attachment_13971242" align="aligncenter" width="1481"] CLSA on Colgate | CLSA maintains 'sell' on the shares of Colgate with a target price of Rs 1,490. The brokerage house says that the challenges are contracting market share and high revenue concentration in oral care category.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13971202" align="aligncenter" width="1485"] CLSA on Maruti | CLSA maintains a 'sell' on the shares of Maruti with a target price of Rs 7,053. It is tough to achieve 50 percent market share given competition in hatchback and MPV segments, CLSA says.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13971232" align="aligncenter" width="1480"] Jefferies on 2-wheelers | Jefferies name Eicher and TVS as preferred buys, followed by Bajaj Auto. Over FY22-24, see EPS rising 120 percent for Eicher/TVS and 60-70 percent for Bajaj/Hero Moto, says Jefferies.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13971222" align="aligncenter" width="1491"] JPMorgan on Tata Steel | JPMorgan maintains an 'overweight' rating on the shares of Tata Steel, with a target price of Rs 1,400. India volumes pick up as consumer de-stocking is behind company, says the brokerage house.[/caption]