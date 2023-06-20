CNBC TV18
Coforge, IndiGo, Bank of Baroda and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Coforge, IndiGo, Bank of Baroda and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Coforge, IndiGo, Bank of Baroda and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls
Profile image

Jun 20, 2023

SUMMARY

Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Coforge with a target of Rs 4,920 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, with a target of Rs 3,126 per share.

Coforge | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Coforge with a target of Rs 4,920 per share. It says the company is aiming at doubling its revenue within the next five years.

Bank of Baroda | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bank of Baroda with a target of Rs 230 per share. The brokerage said the lender's market share was improving and retail loan growth was faster than private banks.

