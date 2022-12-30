Coal India to HDFC Bank — the 10 Nifty stocks that stood out in 2022

SUMMARY The Nifty 50 index gained for the seventh straight year in 2022, ending with gains of 4.3 percent. The Nifty Bank index was the outperformer, ending with gains of over 20 percent while the Midcap index ended in-line with the benchmark indices. There are both gainers and losers this year on the Nifty 50 but 10 stocks stood out. These are not necessarily the top gainers or laggards. Here's a look at the 10 names.

1 / 10

Coal India | Coal India is up 54%. It is the second-best performer on the Nifty 50 and is confident of meeting production targets. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Adani Enterprises | Adani Enterprises is up 124% and is the best performer on Nifty 50*(*Entered the Nifty 50 only on September 30 this year.) The stock has doubled for three years in a row. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

Reliance Industries | Reliance Industries is up 8%. The stock has gained for the eighth straight year. Single-digit returns for the first time after 2016. Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Axis Bank | Axis Bank is up 37.6. The shares have gained in six out of the last seven years; the best annual performance since 2014. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 10

NTPC | NTPC is up 34%. It is the second straight year of annual gains and the best annual performance since 2007. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 10

Asian Paints | Asian Paints is down 8.7%. Negative returns for the first time after 2011 and has gained over 1,000% in the 10 years since 2011. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 10

Apollo Hospitals | Apollo Hos[itals is down 10.7%. It is the first annual decline since 2016 and the only annual decline in the last 15 years - 2008 and 2016. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 10

Mahindra & Mahindra | It is up 49 and is the fourth-best performer on the Nifty 50. It is the third straight annual gain and the best annual performance since 2009. (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 10

ITC | ITC is up 52%. It is the best year since 2005 during which shares gained 62.7 percent. It has declined only in four years in the last two decades - 2008, 2015, 2019, 2020. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

HDFC Bank | It is up 10%. Positive annual gains consistently since eight years and double-digit returns every year except 2021. (Image: Shutterstock)