CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on August 20

The Indian market is likely to see a gap-down opening on Friday as the SGX Nifty was down around 200 points at 16,374.00 versus Nifty Futures' Wednesday close of 16,572.30.
CarTrade Tech | The company will list its equity shares on bourses today. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 1,618 per share.
HDFC Bank | The bank has raised $1 billion by the issuance of Additional Tier 1 bonds in the overseas markets. The AT1 bonds were dollar denominated, Basel III compliant and priced at 3.70 percent, 42.5 basis points lower than the initial price guidance, it said.
Zomato | The company acquired 9.16 percent shareholding in Grofers India for Rs 518.21 crore and 8.94 percent shareholding in Hands-on Trades for Rs 222.83 crore.
InterGlobe Aviation | IndiGo has resumed flight services to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Vodafone Idea | The company has paid the payable license fee dues for Q1FY22.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | The bank’s Managing Director and CEO Nitin Chugh has tendered his resignation citing personal reasons w.e.f. close of business hours on September 30, 2021.
Tata Elxsi | The company has partnered with DStv Media Sales, to consult and collaboratively build a vision for DStv Media Sales (DMS) that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth.
Indian Bank | SL Jain, currently ED at Bank of Baroda, has been appointed as the new MD & CEO of Indian Bank for 3 years.
Aavas Financiers | Partners Group ESCL Ltd, Partners Group Private Equity (Master Fund) LLC will sell 22.72 lakh shares of the company at a floor price of Rs 2,450 per share via a block deal.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions | The company approved a proposal for the voluntary winding up of CG Middle East FZE, a non-operating step-down subsidiary and CG International (Holdings) Singapore Pte. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The company also approved the closure of one of its non-operating subsidiaries, CG Power Solutions (PSOl), under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
Prime Focus | Novator Capital Advisers, LLP has invested $250 million in subsidiaries of Prime Focus, and personal holdings of its founder Namit Malhotra.
Kennametal India | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 21.6 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 9.5 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 211.9 crore from Rs 95.6 crore YoY.