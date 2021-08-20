CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on August 20



1 / 12 CarTrade Tech | The company will list its equity shares on bourses today. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 1,618 per share.









2 / 12 HDFC Bank | The bank has raised $1 billion by the issuance of Additional Tier 1 bonds in the overseas markets. The AT1 bonds were dollar denominated, Basel III compliant and priced at 3.70 percent, 42.5 basis points lower than the initial price guidance, it said.









3 / 12 Zomato | The company acquired 9.16 percent shareholding in Grofers India for Rs 518.21 crore and 8.94 percent shareholding in Hands-on Trades for Rs 222.83 crore.









4 / 12 InterGlobe Aviation | IndiGo has resumed flight services to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).









5 / 12 Vodafone Idea | The company has paid the payable license fee dues for Q1FY22.









6 / 12 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | The bank’s Managing Director and CEO Nitin Chugh has tendered his resignation citing personal reasons w.e.f. close of business hours on September 30, 2021.









7 / 12 Tata Elxsi | The company has partnered with DStv Media Sales, to consult and collaboratively build a vision for DStv Media Sales (DMS) that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth.









8 / 12 Indian Bank | SL Jain, currently ED at Bank of Baroda, has been appointed as the new MD & CEO of Indian Bank for 3 years.









9 / 12 Aavas Financiers | Partners Group ESCL Ltd, Partners Group Private Equity (Master Fund) LLC will sell 22.72 lakh shares of the company at a floor price of Rs 2,450 per share via a block deal.









10 / 12 CG Power and Industrial Solutions | The company approved a proposal for the voluntary winding up of CG Middle East FZE, a non-operating step-down subsidiary and CG International (Holdings) Singapore Pte. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The company also approved the closure of one of its non-operating subsidiaries, CG Power Solutions (PSOl), under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.









11 / 12 Prime Focus | Novator Capital Advisers, LLP has invested $250 million in subsidiaries of Prime Focus, and personal holdings of its founder Namit Malhotra.





