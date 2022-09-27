Cipla, Nazara Tech, Power Grid and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 27

SUMMARY The market ended flat amid volatility. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17007.40, 8.90 points down and the BSE Sensex ended at 57107.52, 37.70 points lower. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Nazara Technologies | Shares of Nazara Technologies declined almost four percent on Tuesday, a day after the Tamil Nadu cabinet approved an ordinance to ban online games with stakes in the state. The ordinance will become effective following the governor's approval. Its stock ended 3.1 percent lower.

Harsha Engineers International Ltd | At the intraday high of Rs 518.30, the stock Harsha Engineers shares were at a premium of 57 percent over the upper end of its IPO price range of Rs 314-330 on the BSE. At 12:15 pm, the stock was trading 1.82 percent higher from yesterday’s close at Rs 494.75. However, its stock ended 3 percent lower at Rs 471.25 apiece.

Power Grid Corporation of India | Shares of PSU Maharatna company Power Grid Corporation of India recovered on Tuesday, September 27, after falling over 12 percent in the past five days. Its stock ended 2 percent higher.

Mahindra Logistics | Shares of Mahindra Logistics climbed over 3 percent as the company on Monday announced the acquisition of the B2B express business of Gurugram-based logistics firm Rivigo Services, which will help the company accelerate its capabilities in this area. Its stock ended 0.5 percent higher.

HCL Tech | Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd rose as much as 1.5 percent, a day after the company announced that it had been named the official cornerstone partner of MetLife Stadium and the digital transformation partner of the NY Giants, New York Jets and MetLife Stadium. Its stock ended 1.2 percent higher.

Cipla | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 3.4 percent higher.

Varun Beverages Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended nearly 4.5 percent lower.